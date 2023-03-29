Historic Tyler invites you to step back in time with its annual Historic Tyler on Tour.

The fundraising event for Historic Tyler is set to be held Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail.

This always-popular event brings visitors from all over to experience some of Tyler's treasured historic homes that embody the city charm.

"We have many historical treasures in Tyler, but these houses are particularly endearing,” Historic Tyler Executive Director Ashley Washmon said.

This year all the tour houses are within walking distance and located in The Charnwood Residential Historic District, the first historic district designated in Tyler.

“The Charnwood Residential Historic District contains one of Tyler's largest and best-preserved concentrations of historic homes, built in response to increasing prosperity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” Washmon said. “Each property featured on the tour has a rich history. I love driving by a house and knowing its story, and I am eager for the public to have that opportunity. Historic Tyler on Tour is your chance to peek inside these prominent homes and satisfy your curiosity about what they look like inside. We invite you to join us on tour and enjoy part of what makes Tyler special."

Tour tickets are $25 for non-members and $15 for Historic Tyler members. Ticket holders will be granted access to the interior of five historic homes.

Patrons can purchase tickets during the tour at the Historic Tyler office, 714 S. Broadway Avenue, or 630 S. Fannin Avenue.

For more information, visit www.historictyler.org or call 903-595-1960.

Historic Tyler, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 1977 with a mission “to promote the preservation and protection of historic structures and sites through advocacy, education, involvement, and private and public investment.” It is a membership-based organization with many preservation accomplishments to its credit.