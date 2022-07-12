East Texans can now ‘rock the rails’ as part of a new attraction being offered by the historic Texas State Railroad, Rockin’ the Rails.
The event is a way for guests to experience a roundtrip vintage train ride as well as a private outdoor music concert, according to Texas State Railroad Director of Commercial Development Amy Parady.
“Our general excursions are very popular, however this year we wanted to get creative and provide our guests with options regarding the excursions we offering,” Parady said. “We have always run holiday trains to include our famous Polar Express Train Ride offered in November and December; however we felt there was a great opportunity to marry our general excursions with different themes that ultimately become far more than just a train ride.”
“We recently had a train ‘The Speakeasy Special’ which was a roaring 1920’s themed train,” she added. “Upon arrival at our Rusk Depot, guests were treated to a live six piece jazz band, dance floor and full course catered 1920’s themed dinner. Our guests certainly dressed the part, and it was a huge success.”
Parady said the concert will feature local group Blacktop Mojo.
“Blacktop Mojo has a great sound and an energetic live show. Most of the members hail from East Texas and with this being our Inaugural Rockin’ the Rails event we felt it very fitting to feature Blacktop Mojo,” she said. “They certainly have a nationwide fan base but a very large presence in the metro areas that coincide with our general customer base which includes, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, DFW and Shreveport.”
Band member Matt James said he grew up riding the train and is excited to be a part of the event.
“Growing up in Rusk, we always took class trips to the railroad park, and I think I even took some of my senior pictures there in High School with my guitar,” James said. “It will be kind of a cool full circle moment to play a show there now.”
The roundtrip excursion leaves from Palestine, TX Depot at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The excursion will travel the rails to the Rusk, TX Depot where guests will disembark to rock out with East Texas’ own Blacktop Mojo for a 90-minute live show.
The vintage train ride, which can accommodate 800, guests takes about an hour and 20 minutes one way.
Parady said a variety of seating and pricing options are available, some of which include a champagne or cider toast upon departure, appetizers and VIP seating for the concert. The train has restrooms, concession coaches and an ADA compliant coach available for the excursion.
“It is a different and unique outing, unparalleled. People can go to a concert most anytime and anywhere,” Parady said. “People have limited options on tourist railroads, but they are out there. It is not every day you can take a vintage tourist train to a private concert.”
Parady said she hopes to make it a permanent event.
“Our hope is that the success of this event will lead to ‘Rockin’ the Rails’ series with various genres,” she said. “We are committed to our special events being of the highest quality production.”
Tickets went on sale last month.
For more information, visit www.texasstaterailroad.net.