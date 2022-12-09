Christmas came a little early this year for the Cherokee Civic Theatre (CCT) in Rusk.
The theatre, which dates back to the late 1940s and was originally a movie theater, received enough funds just in time for its annual Christmas play “Everyone’s Christmas Story” and the Rusk Christmas Parade to replace its outdated and worn-down theatre marquee.
The “Christmas miracle” comes during the theatre’s 50th anniversary and was made possible by private donations and fundraisers.
Cherokee Civic Theatre vice president Josie Fox said although they were hoping to have the renovations done for their first play of the year, they couldn’t be happier to have them ready for the magical holiday season.
“Our old marquee had suffered damage from various storms and years of wear and tear. It had yellowed and the letters did not always fit as they should. It was in desperate need of a face-lift,” she said. “The building dates back to the late 1940s when it operated as a movie theater, which opened in 1949.”
“We had hoped to have the new marquee installed for our first play of the season, but shipping delays prevented that. We are excited to have it completed in time for Christmas, and before the annual Christmas parade,” Fox said. “What a great way to celebrate the season and our 50th anniversary, new marquee and fresh paint in our lobby.”
Fox said with the help of a 50/50 grant through the Rusk Economic Development Corporation, the theatre needed to raise $5,000 to reach the $10,000 cost of renovations.
“Most of our funds came from private donations while others came from events such as T-shirt sales, paint parties and concerts,” she said.
The theatre is rich with history and Fox said it is all due to people who believe in the community and the importance of live performances.
“CCT is the only community theater in Cherokee County. It is an all volunteer nonprofit. No one receives any type of a paycheck or monetary reimbursement,” she said. “From set design to running the tech booth, it is all done by people who believe in the magic of live theater and give freely of their time so our community has a local venue to attend.”
Fox, a Rusk native, said the town has worked hard over the last few years to make the Christmas season a special time for the community.
“Rusk has really stepped out and made great strides to make Christmas magical the last several years. From the tree downtown to the Hometown Christmas festival to CCT’s annual Christmas play; it really is like stepping into a Hallmark movie,” she said. “We have it all. And, I’m so proud to be a part of something so magical that gives so much back to the community.”
The first play to open at the Cherokee Civic Theatre was Rusk Legends in 1972, according to the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s archive page.
“Everyone’s Christmas Story” will open this weekend and centers around a young writer struggling to jazz up the traditional Christmas Story, according to Fox who directs the play.
“As her imagination spills onto the page, and stage, she learns that the true telling is the best way to portray the story; it is filled with laughter and some very emotional moments,” she said.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are available online at the Cherokee Civic Theatre website and will also be available at the box office from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wed. through Fri., Dec. 7 through 9, at the theater located at 157 W. 5th Street in Rusk. The box office will also open one hour before curtain for each show.
For more information, call 903-683-2131.