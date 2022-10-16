Aztec dancers, mariachi and Tejano bands and 60 girls showcasing their quinceañera dresses filled this year's 89th Texas Rose Festival parade as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

Along with the first Hispanic tribute float, "Viva La Rosa" ("long live the rose"), girls in quinceañera dresses rode on and followed on their own float as members of the Aztec dancers group Danza Conchera de East Texas walked nearby. Tejano band Rigido from Longview pumped up the crowd, while mariachi band Nueva Era featured singer Brianna Arteaga.

For the first time, the Hispanic community was given a formal invitation to participate in the Texas Rose Festival by Ginger Young, mother of festival Princess Olivia Bristol Young. Ginger Young is an immigration attorney and also offers community involvement services for Hispanic residents.

The concept started with wanting a few girls to fill the sponsored float of Flowers Davis law firm, where Ginger Young practices law, but turned into a bigger effort involving many members of the local Hispanic community.

“For many years, we’ve been ready for this," said Paulina Pedroza, a leader in the Tyler Hispanic community. "We were just waiting for a formal invitation. For this 89th year, the princess ... Olivia Bristol Young and her mother, Ginger Young, united colors, cultures and diversity in one heart. Together, we grow the roses of Tyler, respecting and learning from our neighbors."

Fabiola Caraballo and Selena Sosa, who rode on the quinceañera float, said they were looking forward to the parade, adding that the experience was unforgettable.

“I think it was really beautiful to see everyone looking up ... and you felt appreciated, and you would see the little girls, and they would be like 'It's a princess,' and then you felt like a princess," Caraballo said. "Also being appreciated by your community is something special to have in your heart, so this was a great experience — I loved it."

Sosa, who wore a red quinceañera dress as she waved to the parade crowd, said her favorite part of the parade was being able to showcase her culture.

“I felt honored to be selected as one of the girls because I love my culture, and I loved that I was able to show it off, especially this being the first year of showing off our Hispanic culture,” she said.

Charla Bowen, another quinceañera participant, said the parade made her feel seen by the Tyler community.

“It felt really good," she said. "I felt really appreciated for who I was in the community and as a Hispanic quinceañera."

Maria Quijada, who thanked Ginger Young, said the contribution of Hispanic residents is vital to unite the community.

“I have no words for (Young); she is the one that made this possible," she said. "The efforts and love she has for the community — if she wasn’t like that we wouldn't be able to achieve this. Hopefully we can continue doing this. It's not only important to us but for everyone."