High winds Thursday led to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Smith County after a gust caused a tree to fall on the go-kart he was driving.
Smith County deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the 12000 block of Texas 110 (Van Highway) North in the Lindale area for a medical assist call.
Officers were told the boy was killed instantly when the tree landed on him, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies and Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny also arrived on the scene, and firefighters with the Lindale Fire Department and UT Health EMS paramedics responded.
The name of the victim was not released. More updates will be given at a later time, the office said.
“Pray for this family and the first responders who arrived on scene,” Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian said.
National Weather Service Shreveport (Louisiana) Meteorologist Chris Nuttall said winds were consistently between 25 and 35 mph Thursday, with gusts between 30 and 45 mph.
For the Shreveport office’s region, he said the highest winds were recorded in East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.
Smith County and city of Tyler officials Thursday responded to several downed trees, limbs and power lines.
The Tyler Police Department worked on traffic signals and major intersections that were without power. Drivers were asked to avoid several city of Tyler intersections due to either loss of power or a downed power line.
Several Tyler parks had downed trees, and crews were set to be out Friday morning to clean up, the city of Tyler said in a statement.
Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said his department got calls every five to 10 minutes since 1 p.m. about large limbs or entire trees covering roads.
He said crews were responding as fast as they could to clear the debris on about two dozen county roads.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said while the county is not under a burn ban, due to the wind, Smith County has a "high risk of wildfires.” He said he saw reports of downed power lines.
“If you encounter downed power lines, always assume they are live, stay clear and contact the electric company or call 911 immediately,” Brooks said.
To report a fallen tree or limb within Tyler city limits, contact the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000 during off-duty hours.
To report power outages, contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines. For reporting downed power lines, contact the police department's non-emergency line.
To report a tree or limb on a county road, call dispatch at (903) 566-6600.
Gladewater police reported the wind blew a roof off a building downtown causing road blockage. No one was injured.
Kilgore fire crews were “working on several fires," including a “large wildland fire” off Industrial Boulevard and Watson Road, according to Kilgore police.
Firefighters also responded to a fire at a building on Industrial Boulevard near Woodlawn Street.
The department cautioned people against coming to look at the fire and said the area would be closed until further notice.
“The fire is vast and fueled by 35 mph winds, so we can't determine when it could be brought under control,” the post said. “But by all means, please avoid the area.”
Courtney Stern contributed to this report.