The Smith County Sheriff's Office is responding to a major wreck at the intersection of Eisenhower Dr. and Hwy. 64 West following a high-speed chase.

The chase started at about 2 pm on W Hwy 31 near Bellwood Road. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle and it led to a pursuit. The vehicle made a right into Eisenhower subdivision, where the crash occurred.

One person has been arrested. Deputies are currently searching for a woman who fled the vehicle after the crash into a nearby wooded area. Upon inspection, drugs were discovered within the vehicle.

