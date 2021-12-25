Are you looking for an active high energy dog? Pets Fur People has the dog for you. His name is Flash. Flash is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Flash is 8 months old and weighs 40 pounds. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Flash would thrive as a member of an active family. He is playful and very friendly. Flash will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Flash, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.