Are you looking for an active high energy dog? We have just the dog for you. Her name is Ginger. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ginger is 5 years old and weighs 20 pounds. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ginger would thrive as a member of an active family. Best of all, Ginger is house trained. Ginger will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ginger, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.