A business offering high-energy cycling that its owner says “is like a party on a bike” opened Thursday in Tyler with its first class.
CycleBar, at 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway, Suite 200, has 45 Schwinn Smart Bikes in a custom-made cycle theater with concert-like sound and lighting. Elizabeth Greenland, who opened the business with her husband Cody, said the classes use a rhythmic riding with internal training method.
“Each class has something for everyone. If you are new to sprint or have been riding for years, you move at your own pace in a fun and exciting environment,” said Greenland, who is also an instructor.
CycleBar’s first class was at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, and Greenland said it was “almost completely” booked.
“It’s not just a workout. You meet lifelong friends that become family,” she said. “I had experienced Cyclebar in other cities before we decided to bring it here to the community that we live in and love.”
According to Greenland, she and her husband and wanted to open a business “for a long time” and fell in love with the passion and mission of CyberBar.
“It is so fun — a community that grows within the members — and just the desire to help everyone reach their personal goals whether that be fitness related or not,” she said.
CycleBar is offers classes seven days a week starting as early as 5:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. There are 26 classes being offered.
According to its website, four rides per month costs $69 with options for eight rides and unlimited available along with additional memberships and packages.
For more information, visit cyclebar.com/location/tyler or its Facebook page.