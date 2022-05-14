Early voting in May 24 primary runoffs begins Monday and continues through May 20.
What's on the ballot?
Residents can view sample ballots by visiting the tinyurl.com/may2022smithballots .
Republican ballot
State and local Republican candidates who will be on the ballot are:
Attorney general
- George P. Bush: During a campaign stop earlier this year in Tyler, Bush said, if elected, he will take the “corruption” out of state, county and local government. He looks to improve the AG’s office, support law enforcement, secure the border and more.
- Ken Paxton (I)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Dawn Buckingham
- Tim Westley
Railroad commissioner
- Sarah Stogner
- Wayne Christian
- Wayne Allen: Allen is a former member of the Tyler Police Department. If elected, Allen said he would “be there for the public, doing the job that the constable is supposed to do and restoring integrity, transparency and professionalism to the office.”
- Chris Roberts: Roberts said he is a Master Peace Officer and has been licensed for 25 years. He also has served as a reserve deputy constable in Pct. 2 for the past seven years. He said he would be available for residents with an “always open door.”
Precinct Chair 3
- Bob Brewer
- James Leath
Precinct Chair 28
- Ryan West
- Jenifer White
Democratic ballot
Federal, state and local Democratic candidates who will be on the ballot are:
1st Congressional District
- Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson: Jefferson, of Texarkana, said he has five major areas he would focus on, including the Health Care Investment Literacy Act, education, economic development, public safety and quality of life.
- Victor D. Dunn: Dunn, of Kilgore, said he would work toward making district staff more available, would hold monthly town hall meetings and would appoint pastors in each 1st Congressional District county.
Lieutenant governor
- Michelle Beckley
- Mike Collier
Attorney General
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Joe Jawarski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Janet T. Dudding
- Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jay Kleberg
Precinct Chair 5
- Carol Friend
- Billy Joe Morehead, Jr.
Precinct Chair 10
- Ronnie C. Williams
- Cintya Garza
Precinct Chair 14
- Mike Nichols
- Tricia Jackson
Precinct Chair 15
- Tony Johns
- Ericka Green Freeman
Precinct Chair 19
- Dave Hansen
- Robert Beaudoin
Precinct Chair 23
- Ro Allan
- Mary Willis-Thornbury
Precinct Chair 26
- Robert Simonson
- Kathy Townsend
Precinct Chair 35
- Jamie L. Mims
- Bettie McDonald Mitchell
Precinct Chair 42
- Bill Bowen
- Roger Mitchell
Precinct Chair 52
- Kelly L. Wishart
- Joe Starling
Precinct Chair 54
- Mitzi Rusk
- Richard Mead
Precinct Chair 56
- Staci Oller Smith
- Shirley Layton
Precinct Chair 58
- DG Montalvo
- Terry Combs
Precinct Chair 61
- Pat Parsons
- Nellie Spencer-Henry
Precinct Chair 76
- Milo Perry
- Vanessa Jonyer
When and where can Smith County residents vote?
Early voting locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16 to 20.
Smith County residents can vote at any of the five early voting locations:
- The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
- Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler
- Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
- Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler
- Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse