Early voting in the March 1 primary begins Monday and ends Feb. 25. Election Day is March 1.

This comprehensive voting guide lists everything you need to know, including a list of all candidates who will appear on the Republican and Democratic ballots. Propositions are also included.

Times and dates for early voting

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14-18

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 19

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22-25. Feb. 21 is a state holiday.

Smith County early voting locations

Tyler

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd.

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196.

Lindale

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St.

Whitehouse

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St.

What's on your ballot?

Residents can see what each ballot will look like in their voting precinct at tinyurl.com/smithprimaryballots .

Full profile stories on candidates in each local contested race, previously published in print and online, can be read at tylerpaper.com.

Democratic ballot

Federal, state and local Democratic candidates who will be on the March 1 primary ballot are:

U.S. Representative District 1

Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson: If elected, Jefferson said he has five major areas he would focus on including the Health Care Investment Literacy Act, education, economic development, public safety and quality of life. He aims to cross party lines.

Gavin Dass: If elected, Dass looks to empower and bail out local governments, address issues in the school system, improve infrastructure and more.

Victor Dunn: Dunn said he would work toward making district staff more available, would hold monthly town hall meetings and would appoint pastors in each 1st District county.

Stephen Kocen: Major focus areas for Kocen would include climate change, voting rights and women’s rights, he said.

Governor

Michael Cooper

Joy Diaz

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Rich Wakeland

Beto O’Rourke

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Mile Collier

Attorney General

Lee Merritt

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

S. “TBONE” Raynnor

Mike Fields

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Grant

Jinny Suh

Sandragrace Martinez

Michael Lange

Jay Kleberg

Commissioner of Agriculture

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court Place 3

Erin A Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Robert Johnson

State Representative District 6

Cody J. Grace

Pct. 4 County Commissioner

Ralph E. Caraway Sr.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Derrick Choice: If elected, Choice said he would serve with enthusiasm, professionalism and bring new ideas. For six years, he worked with the Smith County Juvenile Probation Department, was a public service director for KLTV, was on the Tyler City Council and currently works as a community health program manager for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Quincy Beavers Jr. (I): Beavers has served as JP for about 28 years. He said during that time, he has gained wisdom and experience needed for the position.

Before becoming JP, Beavers worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, 10 of which were with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Dustin G. Stephens

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Randy Hawkins

Democratic Party County Chair

Hank Gilbert: Gilbert said he will work to grow the party and improve communications, voter outreach, and the party's public presence.

Hector Garza: Garza said he will work to raise funds, have an open-door policy for finances, get a party office, provide candidates fair opportunity to compete in elections and more.

Republican ballot

Federal, state and local Republican candidates who will be on the March 1 ballot are:

U.S. Representative District 1

Aditya “A.D.” Atholi: Former staff member for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert. Issues he wants to focus on include economy and job creation, border security, gun rights, taxes, spending, term limits in Congress and regulations.

John Porro: Major issues Porro looks to stand for in Congress include the first and second amendments, school choice, law enforcement, secure elections, balanced budget, being against abortion and more.

Nathaniel Moran: Moran said his representation will be based on East Texas values, listening to constituents and problem-solving in Smith County that has happened during his five years as county judge. Faith, family and freedom are the cornerstones of Moran’s political service, he said.

Joe McDaniel: McDaniel said issues he looks to address in Congress include immigration, a strong military, stopping inflation, term limits, taking back school classrooms and more.

Governor

Danny Harrison

Chad Prather

Paul Belew

Rick Perry

Don Huffines

Allen B. West

Greg Abbott (I)

Kandy Kaye Horn

Lieutenant Governor

Daniel Miller

Dan Patrick (I)

Todd M. Bullis

Trayce Bradford

Aaron Sorrells

Zach Vance

Attorney General

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Ken Paxton (I)

Eva Guzman

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar (I)

Commissioner of the General Land Grant

Dawn Buckingham

Don W. Minton

Ben Armenta

Rufus Lopez

Tim Westley

Jon Spiers

Victor Avila

Weston Martinez

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (I)

James White

Carey A. Counsil

Railroad Commissioner

Tom Slocum Jr.

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Sarah Stogner

Dawayne Tipton

Wayne Christian (I)

Justice, Supreme Court Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court Place 9

David J. Schenck

Evan Young

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Clint Morgan

Scott Walker (I)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. McClure III

Member, State Board of Education District 9

Keven M. Ellis

State Senator District 1

Bryan Hughes

State Representative District 6

Matt Schaefer

Justice, 12th Court of Criminal Appeals District Place 2

Brian Hoyle

District Judge, 241st Judicial District

Debby Gunter

District Judge, 321st Judicial District

Robert Wilson

Criminal District Attorney Smith County

Jacob Putman

County Judge

Neal Franklin

County Court at Law No. 1

Jason Ellis

County Court at Law No. 2

Taylor Heaton

County Court at Law No. 3

Sara Maynard: Maynard had been practicing law in Tyler for more than 25 years. She said 22 of those years were spent in private practice, and three years ago she became a prosecutor in County Court at Law No. 3.

Trevor M. Rose: Rose has been an attorney for over 11 years and is a felony criminal prosecutor for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. He also has worked as an associate judge in the Jacksonville Municipal Court and as a defense attorney.

Clay White: White has been a lawyer for 32 years and is a partner at White-Shaver Law Firm in Tyler.

District Clerk

Penny Clarkston

County Clerk

Karen Bryant Phillips

County Treasurer

Jamie Boersma: Boersma is looking to bring a fresh perspective into the office and help bridge all of the county departments together, she said.

Kelli R. White (I): For about 17 years White has been serving as Smith County’s treasurer. She was hired in 2000 as former treasurer Joyce Smith’s assistant.

Pct. 1 County Commissioner

Pam Frederick: Frederick has served as Bullard mayor for 12 years, was on the Bullard City Council for eight years and taught in East Texas schools for 29 years. If elected, issues of focus include public safety, mental health, and roads and bridges.

Fritz Hager Jr.: Hager is the executive pastor of Bethel Bible Church and is former Tyler ISD school board president. He also is a Desert Storm combat veteran and has run companies with large budgets, he said. If elected, he said he would bring his conservative business decisions to the court.

Pct. 2 County Commissioner

Mike Adams: For 30 years Adams worked as a paramedic. He's served on Whitehouse City Council for six years and owns a small business called MPA Fireworks. If elected, Adams said he would be someone residents could depend on who isn’t going to put politics before the community.

Anwar Khalifa: Khalifa is a lifelong Republican who “stands for low taxes, small government and the power of the free market.” Among Khalifa's key priorities and areas of focus are law enforcement, road and bridges, mental health and animal control. Khalifa said he has degrees in both engineering and business, has owned a business for 28 years, develops land in the county, has served on boards for multiple nonprofits and more.

John Moore: Moore’s website states he supports law enforcement, election integrity and the Second Amendment. He said he is also pro-life. When it comes to local focuses, he said “our road and bridges are a priority.” Some of his experience includes working as the public information officer for Smith County Sheriff’s Office, working for Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) as the senior policy advisor for the Texas House of Representatives at the 86th legislative session, and working at the north campus for the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Andy Dunklin

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

James L. Meredith

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Randy Hawkins: Hawkins said he would show the community through dedicated service that he is honorable, honest and has integrity. He also looks to increase the efficiency in how cases are handled.

Ronnie Hester: Hester said he looks to clear up concerns that residents of the precinct have when it comes to the JP position. He wants to listen more, clear up confusion and work to effectively work on cases that come through the court.

Laney Pilcher-Barnes: Barnes said being transparent with the public would be a top priority. Barnes said she is prepared for this position because her experience as a paralegal has taught her what it takes to professionally administer a courtroom and as certified EMR she is able to perform inquest.

Curtis Wulf: Wulf said he began his career in law enforcement in 2003 where he held the positions of patrol officer, patrol sergeant and lead felony investigator. For the past two years, he has been working alongside his wife at her law firm where he handles civil and criminal cases.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 5

Jon Wayne Johnson

County Constable Pct. 2

Wayne Allen: Former member of Tyler Police Department. If elected, Allen said he would “be there for the public, doing the job that the constable is supposed to do and restoring integrity, transparency and professionalism to the office.”

Deal Folmar: Folmar said he has served in all areas of county law enforcement, including civil process, patrol, criminal investigation division, jail administrator and more. He would lead with honesty and integrity, he said.

Chris Roberts: Business owner and Master Peace Officer for 25 years. He also has served as reserve deputy constable in Pct. 2 for the past seven years. He said he would be available for residents with an "always open door."

Republican Party County Chair

David Stein

10 propositions on the Republican primary ballot

According to the Republican Party of Texas, this is an opinion poll of Republican voters and not a policy referendum. You are not voting to make a law but merely saying YES you agree or NO you do not agree with the statement.

1. In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

2. Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

3. Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

4. Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

5. Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

6. The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

7. Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

8. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

9. Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

10. Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.