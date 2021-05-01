Dr. Shirley J. McKellar and Bob Westbrook will keep their Tyler City Council seats in their districts, while Stuart Hene will step into his new seat in District 1.
According to Smith County unofficial final election results, Westbrook carried 278 votes while his challenger, Kenith Freeman had 69 votes. This means that Westbrook will have a third and final term in the seat.
“I’m excited to be able to serve my last term for the citizens of District 5 and continue the good work that we’ve already been working on,” Westbrook said.
He said that if there were any disappointments, it would be the voter fatigue and lack of voter turnout.
“Hopefully we will build confidence that it’s important for the citizens that throughout Tyler, to participate in elections. It’s not just a right, it’s a responsibility,” he said.
McKellar’s votes totaled 345, while Dalila Reynoso had 183, according to the unofficial results.
“Experience and knowledge matters. I have the experience and knowledge and knowledge of the community and what the people in this community want to see happen in north Tyler. Because I’m north Tyler born and bred, always lived in the area, know what the people really want to see happen and know the fact that they want to see someone who actually was born and bred in Tyler and that was me,” McKellar said. “I look forward to continuing to work with a great group of people at City Council. Congratulations to Mr. Bob Westbrook who also won his seat and especially a thanks to all of the citizens of District 3 who voted for me. My work continues for every single person who lives in District 3, whether they voted for me or not. My boots are on the ground for every single person in District 3 and in the City of Tyler.”
According to unofficial election results, Hene took the most votes with 766 compared to his challenger, Greg Grubb, who ended the night with 233 votes.
Hene said he was thankful for the outpouring of support from the community, his family and friends.
Hideaway Mayor Ray Hutcherson will also keep his seat. For Place 1 alderman, Marjorie Lynn Ferrell will be stepping in and for Alderman Place 5 Doug Hoffman will step into the role.
Results for the May 1 election will not become official until cities canvass the votes at a later date.