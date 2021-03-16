A motorcyclist from Henderson is dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Smith County near Arp.
On Monday afternoon, the driver of a 2010 Ford Edge, Erich Wilson, 62, of Arp, was stopped in the eastbound lane of State Highway 64 to turn left onto County Road 299 when the vehicle was struck from behind by a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
The motorcyclist, Payton Vance St. Clair, 21, of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler, according to DPS.
Wilson was not injured in the crash, DPS said. The crash remains under investigation.