Troopers said a Henderson man died after his vehicle struck a home at 9:05 p.m. Sunday on US-79 approximately six miles east of the city of Henderson in Rusk County.
Troopers said the drive of the vehicle, Bryant Allen Hindsman, 30, was pronounced at the scene by Justice Jackie Risinger.
Troopers said the investigator report indicated at the time, Hindsman was driving a 2003 Ford F150 eastbound on US-79 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right in a slight curve. The vehicle continued into the ditch on the south side of the roadway where it struck two fences before striking a home.