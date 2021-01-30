A Henderson man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 Friday night in Smith County.
Christopher Ladale Young, 42, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR eastbound on I-20 at a low speed with the vehicle’s hazard light on due to a vehicle malfunction. Reynaldo Rafael Aparicio, 38, of Kissimmee, Florida, was driving a 2012 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer eastbound approaching the slower moving vehicle.
Aparicio failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the Chevrolet, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Tyler. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Cori Leann Davis, 43, of Henderson.
She was transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in stable condition, DPS said.
The crash remains under investigation.