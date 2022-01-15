A Henderson man is dead and two teenagers are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Clinton J. Andrews, 39, of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on Highway 64.
Two teen girls, 13 and 14, both of Henderson, were passengers in the car with Andrews and are in Tyler hospitals in critical condition, according to DPS.
Preliminary investigation shows a vehicle with a towed trailer was traveling northwest on Highway 64 in the westbound lane. Another vehicle was traveling southeast on Highway 64 in the eastbound lane. The driver of the eastbound vehicle failed to drive in a single lane and drifted into the westbound lane. The vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane around 5:55 p.m. Friday.
DPS said Andrews and his passengers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The other driver, Juan Gabriel Gomez, 46, of Troup, was transported to a Tyler hospital and is in stable condition, DPS said.