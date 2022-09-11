An East Texas elementary school student has died after a car crash.
A third-grade boy and his father were killed in a car crash on Sunday, Henderson ISD said in a post on Facebook on Sunday night.
Three other Henderson ISD students were injured in the crash, according to the district.
“We are greatly saddened by the loss of one of our 3rd Grade students and his father in a tragic car accident earlier today,“ the district stated.
Counselors will be available Monday for students and staff at Henderson ISD.
”Our hearts are heavy and we grieve with the families in this most difficult of times,” the district stated.
Identities and circumstances of the crash are not available at this time, but this article will be updated as information is released.