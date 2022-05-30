The cast and crew of the award-winning The Texas Bucket List TV program recently visited Henderson to film a segment for the show marking the 75th anniversary of Dairy Queen Restaurants in Texas.
As the oldest DQ in Texas, the Henderson Dairy Queen was the backdrop to film a segment of The Texas Bucket List celebrating the history of the franchise. The episode will premier this fall, according to The Texas Bucket List host Shane McAuliffe.
“We wanted to showcase the long history of Dairy Queen in the Lone Star State, which dates back to 1947,” McAuliffe said. “That makes this year the 75th Anniversary of DQ being in Texas, and I think that was well worth a stop on The Texas Bucket List. So, we headed to the oldest DQ in the state, which happens to be in Henderson.”
McAuliffe said the visit consisted of an appearance from the owner of the Henderson Dairy Queen who received a “key to the city” from Henderson Mayor John "Buzz" Fullen.
McAuliffe said the trip to Henderson and the stories he heard from locals was a special experience.
“Being able to spend time with so many people that had special memories of visiting the Dairy Queen in Henderson was really something,” he said. “Getting to hear their stories and understand what DQ means to their town was heartwarming, and I can't wait to tell their story on our show.”
The Texas Bucket List spotlights cultural touch points throughout the Lone Star State, including offbeat museums, restaurants, businesses and quirky, larger-than-life Texans. Hosted by storyteller Shane McAuliffe, the half-hour program airs in 22 Texas media markets, including Tyler.