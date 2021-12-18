The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 9-year-old.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, RayLee Rae Williams, 9, is believed to be with her mother, April Williams. The sheriff's office said Child Protective Services paperwork stated April Williams is not supposed to be alone with the child.
Around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to a call in the Brownsboro area of Henderson County as the father woke up around 2 a.m. and noticed his daughter was missing.
RayLee was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red Christmas T-shirt. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes and is less than 4 foot tall weighing 75 pounds or less. She normally wears glasses but left them at home.
The sheriff's office said sometime after 10 p.m. and before 2 a.m. it is believed April Williams took the child. Their location is unknown.