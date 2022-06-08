The Henderson County Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, and Judicial Complex were shut down and evacuated Tuesday morning because of a bomb threat, according to county officials.
The buildings reopened around 1 p.m. after being searched by ATF bomb-sniffing dogs brought in from Brock, the county said in a Facebook post.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said an investigation into the bomb threat continues. No further information is available at this time.
County Judge Wade McKinney praised the response.
"I'm proud of how everyone reacted and did what had to be done," McKinney said.