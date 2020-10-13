A Henderson County man was arrested Monday for possessing multiple illegal drugs, including a "date rape drug."
While searching for a wanted man, deputies found another man, Justin Glenn Ario, 34, carrying a variety of illegal drugs. Officers located Ario at the Texaco gas station in Gun Barrel City late Monday night.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Ario was carrying gamma-hydroxybutyrate, also known as “date rape drug”, heroin and methamphetamines.
He was then booked into the Henderson County Jail.