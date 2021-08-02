The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is suspending all in-person visitation with the county jail inmate population due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
The sheriff's office said on Facebook Friday that visitation will remain suspended for 30 days while the staff works through a current rise in COVID-19 diagnoses within the inmate population.
"We are working with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards during this time and will continue to do so," the sheriff's office statement read. "We will make an announcement as soon as visitation is resumed."