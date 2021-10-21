Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies found a missing 15-year-old girl and arrested a wanted Mesquite man Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his deputies arrested Wallace Chalmers, 22, around 9:30 a.m. on County Road 4011 just inside Kaufman County.
Around 8:10 a.m., the mother of the girl reported her daughter missing and said she was last seen with a man that matched Chalmers' description.
The mother said they were in a four-door, silver Kia.
Deputies later found the vehicle, Chalmers and the missing girl, according to police. Chalmers was wanted in Forney on a charge of indecency with a child.
“This is one of those really good days,” Hillhouse said. “The deputies and all of us in the sheriff’s office are grateful this incident was resolved quickly by our entire team.”
Hillhouse said the Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the case.