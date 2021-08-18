Early Wednesday morning rain has caused several roadways to close due to high water or flooding in the Tyler area.
Whitehouse ISD said on Wednesday that all lanes on Highway 110 North (between Whitehouse and Loop 49) are shut down.
Smith County Road 494, northwest of Tyler, is closed due to high water over the road. The high-water crossing is between County Road 495 and County Road 431. Road and Bridge crews have barricaded the road. Drivers have been asked to not try to cross it, according to the Smith County Facebook page.
Tyler Police said that due to the heavy rain, numerous roadways in the city are flooded and impassable. Tyler Police and Fire responded to several vehicles stalled in the roadway on Wednesday morning.
Drivers are asked to watch out for flooded areas, and do not attempt to cross an area that is flooded. People should also drive at speeds that are safe for the conditions, which at this time are lower than the posted speed limits, police said.