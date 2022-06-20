Weather experts say the summer heat is showing no signs of cooling down over the next two weeks.
Aaron Stevens, observing program leader at the National Weather Service of Shreveport, said he expects the weather service to issue a heat advisory in the next few days as temperatures continue to rise.
He said it has not recently issued an advisory because there has been less humidity.
"As we progress over the next days, we're gradually going to get a little more hot, more humid. So, I'd expect we're going to put out a heat advisory in the next couple days," Stevens said.
There's no indication of a major shift in the weather or any frontal boundaries in the next 10 to 14 days, he said. He referred to the current heat and temperatures as "exactly what you'd expect for this time of year."
This week in Tyler people will see high in the high 90s to low 100s during the day, according to the NWS. At night lows in the mid to high 70s are anticipated.
If it continues to stay hot and dry over the next two weeks, drought conditions could begin to change, Stevens said.
"We'll start to see the ground water start to dry up (and) start to see what we call a flash drought," Stevens said.
He recommended that people take heat caution over the next couple of weeks, stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure and take breaks if working outside.
Although temperatures are high, that does not stop people from getting out.
Tyler local Colleen Long said she and her boys try to beat the heat in numerous ways including staying hydrated, swimming and eating ice cream.
Long and her sons were enjoying Andy’s Frozen Custard and chatting with Father Matt Bolter, priest at Christ Church, in the shade downtown on Monday afternoon.
Bolter said while it may be hot, “It's nice in the shade and the breeze is helpful.”
James Kennedy, who was just in Tyler for the day, said that rising temperatures may deter some outside activities but said the shade helps a good bit.
As Kennedy played with his two kids at Bergfeld Park, he said “Here in the shade it’s awesome.”