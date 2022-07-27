The summer heat enveloping East Texas is not on pace to break a triple-digit record from 2011, but weather officials warn it is dangerous and if you can’t stand it — and you can’t — you better get inside.

Another heat advisory was issued Wednesday for the region with a high temperature of about 100 degrees expected in Tyler. If the official high does reach triple digits, the number of 100-degree days this year will be well past that of an average year but just more than one-third of the city’s total in the record-setting 2011 when wildfires tore through Northeast Texas and other parts of the state.

Heat advisories have been more the rule rather than an exception this year with far more days reaching or exceeding 100 degrees than in a normal year.

According to the National Weather Service, as of Tuesday there had been 28 days when the temperature reached 100 degrees in Tyler this year. That is more than twice the average number of 100-degree days for the city, which the service reports is 11.

On July 9, Tyler and Longview broke high temperature records that had been in place for more than a century. The high temperature reached 107 degrees on that date this year in both cities, the National Weather Service reported. In Tyler, the previous record high temperature on July 9 was 104 recorded in 1883. In Longview, it was 106 set in 1909. The high temperature has also broken records three other times this summer in Tyler and tied them twice.

The extreme heat comes a year after there were no days when the temperature reached triple digits in Tyler or Longview.

“We’re way hotter this summer” compared to last summer, said Chris Nuttall, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Shreveport office.

Still, the heat in Longview is not on pace to rival the number of triple-digit days 11 years ago.

In 2011, Tyler had 81 100-degree days, according to National Weather Service data. In Longview, the mercury reached 100 degrees 73 times that year compared to 21 this year. With an official high Wednesday of 100 or above, Tyler would need to have triple-digit high temperatures every day through about Sept. 17 to rival the record. Nuttall said that’s not likely.

“We’re not going to be able to reach that record this year, more than likely,” he said.

“It’s possible we could continue to see heat into the beginning of September into the first couple of weeks of September at least,” Nuttal said. “Kind of what made 2011 stand out was that we had a long period of consecutive days above 100 degrees.”

And while the area might not be smashing records for 100-degree days in a single year, Nuttall said it is important for residents to take precautions and take heat advisories seriously.

“It’s still a very big deal. Whether you have 10 days at 107 or, you know, 30 days at 107, it’s still bad,” he said. “The length of time that it’s bad doesn’t matter.”

As temperatures get into the 100s, and especially when the heat index gets above 105 degrees, the risk for heat-related illnesses goes up dramatically, according to Nutall.

“The heat can turn deadly,” he said.

“And it’s all relative, too,” he said. “It’s been 11 years since we’ve had heat really of this magnitude, and there’s probably a lot of people who maybe weren’t here the last time, so it maybe be different for them.”

Nuttall said people who have to do outdoor activities should try to limit them to early morning or evening hours.

He also said to stay hydrated; take frequent breaks in a cool place; check on the elderly or anyone else who is sensitive to the heat; and to never leave children or pets in a vehicle for any length of time — ever.

Some slight relief is headed for East Texas, although it won’t amount to much and won’t stay long.

Rain and increased cloud cover might help to bring out temperatures down a few degrees, maybe below 100 for daytime highs for Saturday and Sunday. But because it will still be humid, the heat index will still be above 100,” Nuttall said. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the rains are going to provide any significant relief for the Tyler and Longview area.”