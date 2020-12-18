Heart to Heart hospice employees finally had a chance to meet face-to-face after a having not worked together for nine months.
Employees circled the Heart to Heart building in their vehicles for a drive-through Christmas party. Business office manager Pam Bates called the event an “unbelievable joy that’s been due for quite some time.”
“We haven’t been together since March,” Bates said. “We’ve always had an annual Christmas party, and with that, we’ve always went and had it at an event center or something, or we’ve had it in our large conference room. With social distancing, and masking, we couldn’t do that. So we thought, ‘OK, time to take it to the parking lot.’”
As employees pulled up to the holiday stand, they pulled a number from a basket that matched them to a Christmas present.
“All the employees have driven through and each have gotten a gift valued at $70 or more,” Executive Director Gina Daughtry said. “We’ve given them snacks, drinks, got to see them and just have fun doing it.”
Daughtry said they wanted to show appreciation to all of the employees for their hard work.
“They’re out on the front lines taking care of our patients and it was about our appreciation,” said Daughtry.
Heart to Heart was founded in Tyler in 2004. The organization specializes in palliative care for patients regardless of their residence.
“Heart to Heart provides hospice care to patients and their families in our community,” said Daughtry. “We provide comfort care and we focus on quality of life for the amount of time that they do have left.”