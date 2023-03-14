Bob Westbrook and Fitzpatrick Architects were this year’s honorees for Heart of Tyler’s Annual Brick Award.
Each year, the nonprofit organization presents the Brick Award to an individual or institution who goes above and beyond the support of downtown Tyler and the Heart of Tyler.
At the annual meeting on Feb. 28, it was announced that Westbrook and Fitzpatrick Architects were awarded.
“Mr. Westbrook provided his valuable expertise, knowledge and volunteer contacts for our HOT August Nights dinner,” said Carleen Bays, Heart of Tyler board member.
The dinner raised $10,000 which was donated to the City of Tyler to be used on their downtown façade grant.
“The donation of his time and talents were instrumental in the success of this event,” Bays said.
According to the press release, Westbrook also rallied approximately 30 local restaurateurs to gather downtown and feature their best dishes for both sampling and serving at the Rose City Music Festival in the fall.
The festival brought over 7,200 people to the square and featured big name acts like Koe Wetzel and Nelly, along with hometown "American Idol" finalist Fritz Hager III.
Since 1986, Fitzpatrick Architects has made major contributions to the progress of the city.
“It’s hard to say where downtown Tyler would be without Fitzpatrick Architects,” said Andy Bergfeld, Heart of Tyler president.
From the schools to the convention center to the soon-to-be-built county courthouse, Bergfeld says Fitzpatrick Architects "turn ideas into reality in a way no other group has done in his lifetime."
With the leadership of Steve Fitzpatrick, Brandy Ziegler, Trey Greer, Chuck Goldsmith and Chad Humphries, the architect firm has had an active role in almost every ongoing project in the downtown area.
The Heart of Tyler is a nonprofit organization solely dedicated to the economic, cultural and historic revitalization of downtown Tyler.
According to the press release, the Heart of Tyler would not be possible without the support of the local community members and businesses like Westbrook and Fitzpatrick Architects.