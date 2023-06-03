Jack Wilson is a household name in the Habitat for Humanity sphere.
"Across the state, Jack is like Cher, Madonna," said Amy Ledbetter Parham, Habitat Texas executive director. "It made me think of this quote, 'I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples,' Mother Teresa said that. Jack Wilson is no Mother Teresa … He's a fighter for Smith County Habitat."
Supporters and friends of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County celebrated Wilson's more than 15-year legacy as CEO on Thursday evening with live music, refreshments and remarks at the Willow Brook Country Club.
According to its website, Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing low-income, working families the hope and transforming experience of home ownership. The Smith County organization offers this dream to those who would otherwise not be able to afford a home.
Smith County Habitat is one of the foremost not just in Texas but in the nation thanks to the leadership and mentorship of Wilson, Parham said. He received numerous awards and was elected president of the Habitat Texas Board of Directors.
"All of that shines through, but mostly because of his heart for service," she said. "He has turned that legacy back to Smith County every time, the people he's served, and the staff that has worked with him."
Wilson had a multistate architectural firm for 24 years when he started volunteering at Habitat in Sarasota, Florida. He said it began as just construction sites and having fun building the homes, but he realized he could do more.
"I started working with the homeowners, and I started hearing their stories about where they've come from and what they were trying to do and how hard they've worked to get into their home," Wilson said. "It just changes you inside because you know that you can do these things and help them achieve what they want."
He said that volunteers who spend even one day at a construction site are giving back.
"You might not necessarily come back the next day or whatever, but it's a good feeling inside," he said. "You realize that you're making a difference in somebody's life. For me, I couldn't wait to go back."
Wilson has been a mentor and a friend, Parham said. He makes everybody in front of him feel important and has prepared the next generation of Smith County Habitat staff well.
James Brooks, Smith County Habitat Board President, said Habitat has a lot planned for the future and, having followed the lead of Wilson, will leave it in good hands with incoming CEO Mary Alice Guidry.
The ripple effect Wilson created is visible in the homebuyers, homeowners and Restore shoppers, donors, volunteers and board members who've had the opportunity to work with him, Parham said. That ripple effect goes beyond what happens in Tyler and Smith County.
"Anything that I get to accomplish now, I can say it's due to the ripple effect of Jack Wilson," Parham said. "He would want us to know that we all have the potential to be that ripple."
Proceeds from Thursday's fundraiser event will benefit the mission of Smith County Habitat and will fund the lead gift toward the Smith County Habitat Jack Wilson Legacy Fund. The annual yield of this fund will continue to support HFHSC’s work over the years and continue Jack Wilson’s legacy and passion for the mission, according to the group. To make a donation, visit https://smithcountyhabitat.org/jackwilsonretirement or mail a check made out to Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, to 822 W. Front Street, Tyler, TX 75702.