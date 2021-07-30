After receiving help from Healthy Start Tyler since 2019, Kara Crawford, a single mother of three, said she recommends the maternal health nonprofit program that assisted her with food, transportation, supplies and bills to everyone.
Crawford said a close friend told her about the program when she was feeling overwhelmed with two young children at the time and another on the way.
When she signed up with Healthy Start Tyler, Crawford said she received a great caseworker and the workers helped her with paying a light bill, food assistance, transportation, emotional and moral support.
"These are the absolute greatest people ever. They have serving hearts," she said. "I'm going to be a part of the program as long as I can. I believe they appreciate me as I appreciate them."
On Friday morning, Crawford shared her story at the grand opening of BCFS Health and Human Services Healthy Start Tyler, which helps where pregnant mothers are statistically underserved and at greatest risk of poor health outcomes, outside of the program's office in downtown Tyler.
The program provides services in those in zip codes 75702 and 75708.
Healthy Start serves women of reproductive age, pregnant women, mothers who have just given birth, and infants and families from birth to 18 months. Fathers are also involved throughout and the program supports couples with reproductive life planning.
Healthy Start Tyler began serving East Texas families in 2019 at its office at 112 E. Line St. Suite 300.
Sandra Burns, Healthy Start Tyler program director, said families in the program receive care from an advance practice registered nurse-midwife, free transportation to prenatal medical appointments, personal attention from medical staff and case management services.
“The purpose of the Healthy Start program is to improve health outcomes before, during and after pregnancy, and to reduce racial-ethnic differences in rates of infant death and adverse natal outcomes,” Burns said.
Healthy Start Tyler also has a mobile clinic with a nurse-midwife and an EMT driver that travels to sites in the city to reach mothers, especially those without transportation.
Burns said women receive prenatal and postpartum care, pregnancy tests and ultrasounds on the mobile clinic to make health care more accessible.
Tecora Smith, Women, Infants and Children program director, said Healthy Start is valued and needed in the community.
"The work that they're doing is extraordinary," Smith said. "They work tirelessly. Wherever their hands can be found working, they're serving our community."
She said those at Healthy Start Tyler have servant's hearts, and WIC often partners with Healthy Start.
"We have work to do and we're going to improve the birth outcomes in Smith County and Tyler," Smith said. "I believe it, but we need Healthy Start to move it forward. That's why I'm so grateful they're here."
Tyler Mayor Don Warren said through the groups like Healthy Start Tyler, Nurse-Family Partnership, WIC and others he sees a community need but also success stories.
"I think that's what drives all of us to achieve success to where people can have a healthier lifestyle, where people can be served that may have been underserved," Warren said. "I applaud all of these nonprofits, and I'm so thankful for what they do."
Warren then read a proclamation naming July 30, 2021, Healthy Start Tyler Day in the city of Tyler.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the family unit is the basic building block of society. He noted Proverbs 22:6 that states, "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it."
"As adults, when we become mothers and fathers, we need a little training from time to time," the father of four said. "When we (he and his wife) became first-time parents, we had no idea what we were doing."
He said programs like Healthy Start help build up children that will later give back to their community.
"Be encouraged that you're making a difference in the lives of so many different families," Moran said. "We are so proud that you're a part of the Smith County community."
Learn more about Healthy Start Tyler at DiscoverBCFS.net/HealthyStart.