A symbolic walk for a greater cause had Marnesia Walker crying grateful tears over her prematurely born baby, Messiah, who struggled to hang on for life after he was born four months before his official due date.
Weighing just 1 pound and 11 ounces, Messiah had to undergo many procedures, including heart surgery. Walker, who wore a purple T-shirt that said “a mother of movement,” could hardly talk about her family’s experience without getting choked up as a crowd gathered at the square in downtown Tyler on Wednesday.
Healthy Me, Healthy Baby Coalition hosted a walk for World Prematurity Day, which is observed each year on Nov. 17. The event was part of a national movement by the March of Dimes to help support mothers and babies while raising awareness.
“I’m just blessed to be able to go on this journey with him, because if it wasn’t for him, I don’t know what I would be. He made my life so much better and it’s just amazing how a baby can transform into being 1 pound to 30 pounds,” Walker said as the crowd began to clap in celebration of Messiah’s journey.
Messiah, whose name symbolizes savior, faced many obstacles due to his prematurity. His lungs were underdeveloped when he was born and he underwent nine blood transfusions, a heart surgery, hernia removals and stopped breathing at least seven times.
According to March of Dimes, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has remained among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth. March of Dimes' website states it is a "crisis fueled by the health equity gap in our healthcare system that puts women and babies of color at the greatest risk."
The Healthy Me, Healthy Baby coalition is part of the Northeast Texas Public Health District and is funded through a grant from the March of Dimes. The coalition partners with agencies, such as law enforcement and churches, to address the infant mortality and morbidity rates in Smith County, which are very high, according to Justice Robinson, Healthy Texas Mothers and Babies program specialist. Black women in Smith County are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than any other race, followed closely behind by Hispanic women.
“The reasons these moms are passing away are preventable, that’s why it has to be addressed,” Robinson said.
Robinson said raising awareness is something she feels strongly about.
“We came out in our purple because that is the signature color for it. We wanted to make sure we were seen and we were heard, because a lot of moms voices aren’t heard,” she said. “It doesn’t go unrecognized in our community.”
Also at the event, Mayor Don Warren expressed how glad he was to see the community gather to advocate for this cause. He expressed the movement is working and said he was grateful for what the coalition is doing in the city of Tyler.