JACKSONVILLE - Kids were on the move while participating in a Healthy Kids Running Series on Sunday. The program, in its second season, was held at Peoples Church in Jacksonville.
Healthy Kids Running Series is a five week running series for kids pre-school through 8th grade. The series is held in the fall and spring and is geared at engaging communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle.
Healthy Kids Running Series community coordinator Amy Garcia, who is also a member at Peoples Church, said the church was the perfect place to hold the event.
“I am a member of Peoples Church and because we have the space to host it at our church, it just worked out perfectly. My family makes up most of my volunteers,” said Garcia. “We are able to set up almost everything after church each Sunday, go have lunch, and then come back to do the run each week.”
Garcia, a personal trainer, emphasized the need for exercise and movement for children.
"I feel like the youth of today have many more stressors than we used to. With this program we are promoting health by means of relieving stress, increasing endorphins, promoting positive body image and pride of accomplishment. These are all things I see a need for within my adult clients, so it just makes sense that we would start promoting this to our youth,” she said. “A friend of mine runs the Tyler series and I helped out with it a few times before asking how I could bring the program to Jacksonville.”
Peoples Church pastor John Atkinson said he was thrilled to help when Garcia came to him with the idea.
"When Amy approached me about using the church property and facilities for the run series it was an easy ‘yes’! The run brings families together, promotes health and wellness, and is an engaging and fun activity that is wholesome and safe for kids,” he said. “We are excited for the opportunity to serve the community yet again through a great partnership with Amy and Healthy Kids Running Series.”
“Part of our mission at Peoples Church is to connect people to God and each other in safe, authentic and vibrant environments. A huge part of fulfilling that mission is connecting with and serving our community whenever possible,” Atkinson continued.
Garcia said she was grateful for the positive response to the program and hopes to increase participants with each passing year.
“From the church grounds, to the volunteers, my family, my kids; every aspect of Healthy Kids Running Series is really a great lesson about encouraging and serving others,” said Garcia. “The hope is that it will grow each season.”
For more information, visit www.healthykidsrunningseries.org.