The rates of lung cancer in East Texas are the highest in the state and are directly related to higher tobacco consumption, Smith County health authority Dr. Paul McGaha said.
According to McGaha, 15% of Texans use tobacco products. In East Texas, 16% of people use tobacco products. In the 35-county East Texas area, that rate is 20%.
Though the rates have been declining for the past five years, McGaha said East Texas is still above the state rate, and Texas is about the national rate.
“We still have work to be done on our tobacco usage in East Texas,” McGaha said.
He added this has been something that has been discussed for years, and said it has been driving much of the poor health in East Texas.
“Smoking is not only a risk factor for tobacco use, it’s a risk factor for high blood pressure, all sorts of other cancers and heart disease. It’s central to our public health communication in the East Texas area that people strongly consider tobacco cessation,” McGaha said.
He added tobacco is a highly addictive substance, and that people in rural areas of East Texas are generational smokers.
“It all adds up to a serious situation where we have way too many tobacco users,” he said.
Although some people really want to quit smoking, McGaha said, it's a hard habit to kick. On average, McGaha said it takes 12 attempts for a smoker to finally quit smoking.
In a new report from the American Lung Association, data shows Texas ranks almost last in the nation when it comes to treating lung cancer, surgery and screening for lunch cancer.
The fourth annual “State of Lung Cancer” report released for 2021 examines rates of new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment, and screening.
For the second consecutive year, the report explores the lung cancer burden among racial and ethnic minority groups at the national and state levels. In Texas, the report shows that Black Americans are the least likely to receive surgical treatment.
The report revealed the national lung cancer five-year survival rate increased from 14.5% to 23.7% . It remains significantly lower among communities of color. While the national lung cancer survival rate increased, it remains at only 20% for communities of color and at 18% for Black Americans.
Charlie Gagen, advocacy director at the Lung Association, explained that while Americans are surviving lung cancer nationally, Texans are being left behind.
“The disease remains the leading cause of cancer deaths,” Gagen said. “Much more can and must be done in Texas to prevent the disease and support those facing the disease, specifically expanding access to Medicaid, which is estimated to cover nearly 1.5 million uninsured Texans.”
The report found that Texas ranked 10 in the nation, and above average, for new cases of lung cancer. The rate of new cases is about 50 and lower than the national rate of 58. Over the last five years, that rate has improved by 11%, according to the report.
Texas is also No. 27 in the nation, and below average, for survival to the disease. Only 22.5% of people are alive five years after they’ve been diagnosed.
Among 49 states with data, Texas ranked 42 and below average for early diagnosis, meaning only 22.1% of cases were caught at an early stage. Nationally, only 24.5% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the five-year survival rate is much higher.
The Lone Star State also ranked 45 in the nation, and bottom tier, for lung cancer screenings, meaning nearly 2% of those at high risk of lung cancer were screened, compared to the national rate of 5.7%. According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer screenings with annual low-dose CT scans for those at high risk can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%.
As of 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends yearly lung cancer screenings to people who are between 50 to 80 years old and smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years or have a 20 pack-year or more smoking history. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, a pack-year is defined as smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. A person with a 20 pack-year history would have either smoked one pack per day for 20 years or two packs per day for 10 years.
Texas also ranked 44 in the nation, and bottom tier, for surgery. Lung cancer can often be treated with surgery if it is diagnosed at an early stage and if it has not spread. Nationally, 20.7% of cases underwent surgery, while in Texas, only 16% of those underwent surgery, according to the American Lung Association’s report.
Texas ranked average for lack of treatment, coming in at No. 47. Approximately 28.1% of Texans do not receive treatment, and nationally, 21.1%.
Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States and Texas, McGaha said, and it accounts for one in five deaths across the country and in Texas. For help to stop smoking, call 1-811-YES-QUIT.