One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on crash in Henderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315 south of Chandler.
The preliminary investigation revealed a car, driven by Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler, was traveling north on FM 315. At the same time, an SUV, driven by Tausha Redic, 53, of LaRue, was traveling south.
For what DPS said is currently an undetermined reason, Hamilton's vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane. This caused the Hamilton and Redic's vehicles to crash into each other head on.
Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene and Redic was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The investigation is still on going and there is no other information available at this time.