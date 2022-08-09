Car crash stock
Metro

One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on crash in Henderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315 south of Chandler.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car, driven by Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler, was traveling north on FM 315. At the same time, an SUV, driven by Tausha Redic, 53, of LaRue, was traveling south.

For what DPS said is currently an undetermined reason, Hamilton's vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane. This caused the Hamilton and Redic's vehicles to crash into each other head on.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene and Redic was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is still on going and there is no other information available at this time.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.