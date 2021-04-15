A Hawkins woman pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing a person's stimulus payment and using the check to open a fraudulent bank account.
Brianna Clarisse Banks, 24, pleaded guilty to theft of government money on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne.
Court information stated Banks stole an Economic Impact Payment $1,200 check that was meant for someone's post office box in Avinger in April last year.
According to court details, Banks used the check to get the victim’s name, social security number and date of birth to open a checking account.
Banks used her own mailing address for the address on the account, according to the court information. She then deposited the EIP check into the fraudulently opened bank account, withdrew funds and spent the money for her own personal benefit.
“COVID has been financially devastating for many East Texans, especially for those who were already struggling,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Thieves who take the federal funds intended for the financially vulnerable will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted in the Eastern District of Texas.”
Banks was indicted on Jan. 20 this year, and under federal law, she could face 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The U.S. Secret Service and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble prosecuted it.