After seeing a consistent problem of stray dogs in their community, a group of Hawkins-area residents partnered with the city's police department to form a new animal shelter.
Since July, groups of concerned Hawkins residents began meeting, touring other shelters and writing policies for the shelter known as Canine Rescue 75765, which gets its name partially from the zip code for the Hawkins area.
Sandra McCartney, Canine Rescue 75765 president, said she and others began seeing an increasing number of stray dogs, especially around Lake Hawkins.
On a local Facebook group, she recalled reading about many dogs being dumped around the lake.
Brigette McCarthy, the shelter's secretary and treasurer, said people were noticing three to five dogs a week around the lake.
“People just go down the road and dump their dog,” McCarthy said.
Hawkins Police Department Chief Manfred Gilow offered the city’s former animal shelter to the group, McCartney said, adding volunteers are renovating and making improvements ahead of the shelter's opening.
Gilow and the rescue leaders also made an agreement that the police department officers would pick up strays outside of the city limits in addition to those in the city, McCartney said.
All dogs found would later be adopted from Canine Rescue 75765. Gilow showed interest in the partnership with the police department and the volunteers because he loves dogs, McCartney said.
Right now, there are nine kennels and three dogs housed at the shelter while another dog is being fostered.
A local builder donated concrete-pouring services for quarantine kennels, which are for the dogs still needing their shots or who may have an owner, McCartney said.
McCartney said they’ll be working on a fostering program for the dogs to learn socialization and have a home before their adoption.
She emphasized Canine Rescue 75765 does not re-home dogs for those seeking to get rid of their pet.
“We’re only going to take care of the stray and abandoned dogs,” McCartney said.
Casburn said all dogs adopted from the shelter will have their important vaccinations, be spayed or neutered and be able to walk on a leash.
The Canine Rescue 75765 team also wants to emphasize the importance of spaying and neutering pets.
Wood County has its Spay and Neuter Program, also known as SNAP, that provides vouchers for county residents to get their pets spayed or neutered at a low cost. People call 903-760-SNAP to get information about using one of the vouchers.
“We’re going to bring awareness to the community so they’ll know where to go to take care of their dogs,” McCartney said. “Sometimes people dump (dogs) because they can’t take care of them.”
McCartney asked people to watch the group’s Facebook page, Canine Rescue 75765, for an official opening date.
The rescue is taking cash donations through the Hawkins Police Department, and those interested in mailing funds can send the money to P.O. Box 1505 in Hawkins.
She added all donations, including labor, beds and appliances, are accepted to help in the shelter’s growth.
“It will be all volunteer hours and community support that will define our success,” McCartney said.
Those interested in volunteering should email Casburn at casburnbarbara@gmail.com.