Neighboring fire departments are stepping up to help as the Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department undergoes a "restructuring" that's left the city temporarily without its own emergency fire services.
Hawkins Mayor Stephen Lucas said Wednesday the decision to restructure was made earlier this summer due to unspecified issues with previous department leadership.
"We had some incidents arise with the fire department, so myself and the council discussed it and decided to restructure," Lucas said.
The restructuring process began on Aug. 7, with Holly Lake Ranch, Big Sandy and Hainesville volunteer fire departments responding to Hawkins-area fire reports until the Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department is fully operational once again.
There have not been any known problems due to the restructure, Lucas said, as the area fire departments have mutual aid agreements stating that neighboring firefighters will respond if needed.
Lucas also said the rumor that the city's fire department was defunded is false, as the department is fully funded through the upcoming fiscal year of 2020-21.
Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeff Jones said his department has seen no problems or added stressors since the restructuring process began. Because of the mutual aid agreement, his department is ready to help whenever needed, he said.
The city of Hawkins plans to have the restructured fire department fully operational within the next week, Lucas estimated.
If there is an emergency, Lucas said people should call 911 and dispatchers will connect the call to the proper authorities. For non-emergency calls regarding the fire department, people should call Hawkins City Hall at (903) 769-2224.