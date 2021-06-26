One-year-old Dakota is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. This happy pup weighs 45 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Dakota would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves older children as well as young children. Dakota likes to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Best of all, Dakota is house trained. Dakota will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dakota call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Happy pup Dakota available for adoption at Pets Fur People
Alex Dominguez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
1 woman killed, two men injured at Tyler daiquiri shop shooting
-
Texas woman charged with 26 counts of voter fraud
-
Prison for Flint arsonist who admitted to setting three blazes
-
Registered sex offender charged after nail and spa allegation
-
Violent anniversary: Group holding event in the square on Sunday in Tyler