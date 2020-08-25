Hand Up Network, a Tyler-based ministry and non-profit, is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Laura on the Gulf coast of Texas and East Texas.
Hurricane Laura is building strength in the Gulf of Mexico and the latest projections predict the formation will move over the coast of Texas and then across East Texas with hurricane force winds and heavy rain. The hurricane is forecast to impact East and Southeast Texas starting Wednesday.
Hand Up Network is seeking volunteers for their response teams to serve those that will be impacted by the storm. Those interested in helping serve as volunteers or wanting to support this effort can sign up at HandUpNetwork.com. Volunteers who sign up will then be contacted to discuss their opportunities to serve.
Hand Up Network said in a statement needed supplies for the recovery efforts include cordless power tools, portable generators, contract grade table and miter saws, extension ladders, chain saws, portable work stands, work gloves, tarps, screws, nails, and heavy duty trash bags. Hand Up Network said they do not need food, water, or clothing.
Those wishing to help support Hand Up Network’s effort can drop off supplies at the ministry’s headquarters at 200 North Beckham Ave. in Tyler. Those preferring to provide donations can text “HANDUP” TO 76959 or visit HandUpNetwork.com.
For more information, call 903-597-5334 or email Info@HandUpNetwork.com