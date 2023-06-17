The month of May has been dedicated to the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation by the Hall family of Hall Buick GMC.
For the 13th consecutive year, the Halls donated a portion of the sale of each vehicle sold from Hall Buick GMC of Tyler and Hall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Canton to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, which is headquartered in Tyler.
On Wednesday, the Halls, Pam Hall and Monte Hall, presented a check of $16,700 to the TWWF during a ceremony at Hall Buick GMC in Tyler.
The Halls have now donated more than $200,000 to the TWWF and also provide rides for the veterans at the various functions during the annual pro-am.
“We are proud to participate in the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation,” Pam Hall said. “... There are a lot of military people in our family. ... We all know the need to helping the wounded warriors that come back home and don’t have the support. This is what Dick (Goetz, chairman) and his whole organization do and do so well.”
Goetz, retired PGA and co-founder of the TWWF, also announced the 16th Annual Texas Wounded Warrior Tyler Pro-Am Weekend is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in the Tyler area.
“We are most appreciated of what the Hall family has done for us over the past (13) years,” Goetz said. “We are right at $200,000 that they have raised for us. It has been tremendous. We have been able to take these funds to help wounded warriors all over the state.”
The TWWF Pro-Am brings in 25 wounded warriors and their spouses for a weekend of fun and activities.
A special welcome concert by the East Texas Jazz Orchestra is scheduled for The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler on Sept. 30, Goetz said.
He added nine-hole scrambles are set for The Cascades during the weekend with the pro-am slated for Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard on Oct. 2. The teams will include a wounded warrior, a PGA professional and three amateurs. Some 25 teams with about 125 to 130 players will be in the field, Goetz said.
The TXWWF hosts golf events, golf schools and weekend retreats for hunting, fishing and comradery. Other pro-ams are held in Fort Worth and Horseshoe Bay. Retreats with a spiritual emphasis are held twice a year for the warriors and their families.
The TWWF is also the beneficiary of an art gallery that recently closed and more than 400 prints from various artists have been donated to and are for sale with all proceeds benefiting the TWWF, some of these prints are now on display at Hall Buick GMC but most of prints are at Tricia’s Rose City Framing, 214 Shelley Drive in Tyler.
The prints are valued from $150-$500 retail and with a minimum of a $125 donation to TWWF you can choose any of them, Monte Hall said. There are framed versions on display at Hall Buick GMC and Tricia’s Rose City Framing.
The mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries.
The focus is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. We also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.
Goetz noted 92% of all donations are used to support Wounded Warriors and their families. The group has raised more than $7 million since its inception in 2008, helping more than 650 families.
For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF, call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.