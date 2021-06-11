Featuring elaborate costumes and playful music, Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy will showcase the problem-free philosophy of "Hakuna Matata" and more as they perform the "Lion King" musical starting next week.
Students will perform “The Lion King Kids” and “The Lion King Jr.” for their annual musical on June 17 to 18 and June 24 to 25 at the school auditorium.
Shawna Lynch, director of “The Lion King Kids,” said the school purchased rights for the production last school year, but COVID-19 created delays.
The academy typically holds their annual musical every November. This year's circumstances pushed it off until June.
Lynch said holding the annual musical during the summer would be worth it, especially for the kids that will be moving on from Caldwell in the next year.
Students in third through fifth grade perform “The Lion King Kids,” while sixth, seventh and eighth-graders perform “The Lion King Jr.”
Addison Storms, a fifth-grader playing Rafiki in “The Lion King Kids,” said she was excited to participate in the musical this year because as a fifth-grader she was able to get a main role.
“I want to make this my best year because it's the last one I'll do here,” Storms said.
Having the kids get out of their comfort zones is how you help them persevere and achieve greatness, Derek Johnson, middle school theater teacher and director, said, and the delay of the musical is one way that this comfort zone has been pushed.
“I'm a firm believer in the show must go on, and that's always been my attitude,” Johnson said.
Jackson Sims, an eighth-grader playing the role of Timon in “The Lion King Jr.,” is excited to work with his fellow students to create a great performance.
“I feel like everybody is really coming together, and everybody has really been working hard at home and just bringing their characters to life,” Sims said.
Lynch said a lot of people don’t really understand the hard work the kids put into their musicals. They have to memorize lines, songs, movements and blocking.
“I think it's just incredible for me what they can do, especially for this age group,” Lynch said. “I'm always amazed. It's just awesome. They're incredibly talented.”
The costumes, designed by 17 artisans in Houston, are something the directors are looking forward to the audience seeing, Johnson said.
“We’re leaving a lot of empty stage for these costumes to really be seen,” he said.
He said the major set pieces will include Pride Rock and the Elephant Graveyard, along with projected backdrops.
Ray Allen, a fifth-grader playing the role of Simba in “The Lion King Kids,” said the Timon and Pumbaa scenes are some of the highlights of the show.
“I'm excited for them to see all the parts with Timon and Pumbaa because those are like really funny,” Allen said.
AJ Brown, a seventh-grader playing the role of Pumbaa in “The Lion King Jr.,” said the musicals will be fun for everyone.
“I just think it's going to be a fun experience for all of us, and a life lesson to learn how to come together and how to create unity in such a short amount of time,” Brown said.
“The Lion King Kids'' will be June 17 at 6 p.m. and June 18 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets cost $5.
“The Lion King Jr.” will be June 24 at 7 p.m. and June 25 at both 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10.
To buy tickets for both, visit https://caldwellartsacademy.brushfire.com/ .