Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is holding its second annual Monopoly Tournament fundraiser Jan. 29.
“We did this last year, and it was successful for us so we wanted to do it again,” said Jack Wilson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
Until this event, Wilson said he didn’t realize that “Monopoly tournaments are really big around the country.” At this past year's event, around 50 people showed up to play, including one player who traveled about 15 hours, he added.
This year, Wilson said, “We are expecting around 100 players to compete for cash prizes and trophies to find out who is the best Monopoly player in East Texas.”
Internationally known Monopoly player Ken Koury from Los Angeles also is set to compete in the event, Wilson said.
Koury holds two world records for the fastest game in official tournaments and placed third in the U.S. Monopoly Championship, according to Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
“Monopoly is about buying and selling properties and building houses, and this is a really great fundraiser for Habitat,” Wilson said.
Along with the Monopoly tournament, a silent auction that includes items donated by local businesses is planned, he added.
The first round of Monopoly will begin at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 29 at First Christian Church in Tyler. Each round will last about an hour, and one winner will move up from each table until only the final four are left.
Contestants ages 9 and older can play, however, players must complete without assistance. Pre-registration is required at smithcountyhabitat.org/monopoly and costs $15.