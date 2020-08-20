With recent grant funding, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County will soon provide home repairs to 30 local veterans and surviving spouses.
The nonprofit organization received $250,000 from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. These funds will help veterans make their homes more accessible, healthy and safe. Repairs include new roofs, plumbing, foundation cracks, unstable floors, energy efficient doors and windows, hot water tanks, HVAC and more.
Veterans living in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, or Wood counties who need critical home repair or modification can apply at smithcountyhabitat.org under Rehabitat or call 903-595-6630.