A $300,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will help Habitat for Humanity of Smith County fix several homes in need of critical repairs within rural portions of eight East Texas counties.
The local Habitat recently received the housing preservation grant from the USDA.
“We are so excited to once again receive funding from the USDA to help our low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities receive the help they need to make repairs to their homes so they can stay in their own homes,” Habitat for Humanity of Smith County CEO Jack Wilson said. “Many of our clients have to choose between paying for a home repair and buying groceries or medicine. This grant will enable Habitat to address everything from roofs that leak, to faulty electrical wiring, needing heat or air-conditioning, plumbing repairs, and remodeling a bathroom and/or kitchen, and making these areas easier to use and more accessible.”
The grant will fund repairs for 25 homes in rural Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
According to Habitat, the USDA grant will be coupled with $207,858 in grants the nonprofit received from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, Temple Foundation and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
“When we have multiple grants from different sources, we can combine them and make a bigger impact on someone’s home,” Habitat for Humanity of Smith County Director of Operations Carl Watson said.
To apply for repair assistance, visit smithcountyhabitat.org.