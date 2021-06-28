Gus Ramirez, a former Tyler City Council member and Smith County commissioner, is seeking to return to public office.
He recently announced his run for the Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner seat in the March 2022 Republican primary. Incumbent Cary Nix previously his intention to not seek reelection next year.
Ramirez, who owned Gus' Mexican Restaurant, said he left the commissioner seat almost 20 years because he wanted to create term limits for himself.
"I was asked to stay, but you have to lead by example," Ramirez said.
After seeing Nix wasn't going to run again, Ramirez saw an opportunity to serve on the court again. He was the first Hispanic to serve in both as either Tyler City Council or Smith County Commissioners Court.
"When opportunity knocks, I answer the door or knock it down," Ramirez said, adding that he wants to pick up where he left off.
Ramirez said the courthouse is obsolete and he's in favor of constructing a new one, which was proposed with a bond election in November 2020 but later postponed.
He noted the $45 million that Smith County is expected to receive in the COVID-19-related relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Ramirez said if possible, he would like a resolution to throw at least $1 million back to Gov. Greg Abbott to finish the border wall.
He recalled voting against tax increases for six consecutive years and against pay raises for commissioners.
"I hope and pray that the people will allow me to come back," he said. "Quite frankly, I'm bored sitting at home. I have a big heart of this community."
His parents were owners of Gilbert's El Charro restaurants, which operated for nearly 70 years in Tyler. He recalled working at the restaurant as a child.
Ramirez said he's thankful for the doctors and nursing staff who helped save his life with heart-related surgeries.
He graduated from Tyler Junior College and he also has a degree from UT Tyler. He's enrolled in UT Tyler's pre-law program.
Ramirez has served as a board member on the Texas Board Of Chiropractic Examiners through appointment by Abbott. He also served on a housing board through Gov. George Bush's appointment.
He is semi-retired but he also works at The Insurance Shop, located at 1442 E. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.
He's been married for 43 years to his wife, Patsy, and they have two kids together. His son teaches at All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler and his daughter has a master's degree in psychology.
The deadline to officially file for candidates is Dec. 13 this year.
Communications professional, author and syndicated columnist John Moore announced in January his intention to run in the 2022 Republican primary for the commissioner seat. Moore's column appears in the Tyler Morning Telegraph.