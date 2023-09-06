WHITEHOUSE — A gun was found in a vehicle at an East Texas high school on Wednesday, officials said.
A firearm was discovered in a locked vehicle at Whitehouse High School during a routine canine detection visit, Whitehouse ISD said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
The district said the firearm was in a case and not loaded.
"At no time were students or staff in danger," Whitehouse ISD said. "The student and parents are cooperating with the Whitehouse Police Department and the Whitehouse High School administrative staff."
The district said it will apply the appropriate policy in assessing discipline.
"We appreciate the partnership between local law enforcement and district staff as they strive to keep our community safe," the district said.