Gulf Coast Wing (GCW) of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is set to perform at this year’s Rose City Airfest set for this weekend.

The third annual airfest, which benefits CampV, features the most extensive lineup of aircraft to date, with 15 acts performing including two from the Gulf Coast Wing which will also be offering rides and tours.

Founded in the greater Houston area in 1971, the GCW has been a part of the CAF for over 50 years, supporting its mission of education and remembrance. Currently located in Conroe, it has approximately 160 members who maintain and fly two WWII-era aircraft.

The CAF is an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to educate the public about vintage aircraft and their role in U.S. history, inspire the next generation of aviators, and honor and remember the veterans who flew and maintained them.

The Gulf Coast Wing travels all across Texas and the U.S. to airs shows, civic events and flyovers to bring American aviation history to life, according to Gulf Coast Wing Executive Officer Nancy Kwiecien.

“We consider it an honor, a privilege and a great responsibility to operate these aircraft,” she said.

The GCW will be bringing two aircraft to the show; the first being its 1943 T6/SNJ Texan advanced trainer and the second its Twin Beech.

Universally known as the “Pilot Maker” the T6 was the last stop in the aviator’s training regimen, after which he would move into his combat aircraft. Thousands of Texas airmen learned to fly for combat in the T6, and ours has true World War II service, as it was an instrument trainer in Pensacola during the last 18 months of the war.

Manufactured just after WWII, the Twin Beech transport is painted in crisp Navy markings as a tribute to naval officers in WWII. The twin-engine aircraft sports admiral’s stars and has been configured inside with contemporary VIP seating, so the whole family can fly together in this aircraft.

Kwiecien, who has been with the GCW for ten years this fall, said events like the Rose City Airfest are a great way to share the historic planes and artifacts with the public.

“We have a wonderful relationship with the city of Tyler and our fans there, having participated in events locally for several years. These events are a great way for us to bring these historic artifacts to the public – first to allow the fans to literally get up close and put their hands on history, and then to see them perform in the air,” she said. “Our crew loves to meet the public, especially the kids, and will be with the aircraft to talk one-on-one with aviation lovers.”

Gulf Coast Wing of the Commemorative Air Force Wing Leader John Cotter said sending the GCW aircraft to the Rose City Airfest is something the organization looks forward to and enjoys participating in.

“Sending our aircraft to the Rose City AirFest is something we look forward to because we love the community and the support that the local fans give us,” he said. “So it’s an opportunity to give back to the community as well, sharing our airplanes and their history with the folks who live in the Tyler area.”

Cotter, who got involved with warbirds 17 years ago following a 25 year career as a major airline pilot flying international routes in the Boeing 777 for United, said it is fascinating to perform with planes that date back to WWII all the way to today’s modern military jets.

“Some of the most fun about flying these events is being among and performing with the aircraft that stretch from WWII aircraft all the way to the modern military jets. Plus we get to rendezvous will all our warbird and aviation friends from previous years,” he said.

Both the 1943 T6/SNJ Texan advanced trainer and the Twin Beech are not only performing in the air show but we will be on the grounds and open for tours and public flights starting when gates open at 2 p.m. Both aircraft will be available for Living History Flights all weekend long at Tyler Pounds Airport.

There will be another important WWII aircraft on site at the Rose City Airfest as well. The CAF B-25 Mitchell bomber Devil Dog will also be on the ramp on Friday and available for tours and flights. It represents the bombers that flew in the historic raid over Tokyo in 1942.

Fans who would like to fly with the GCW this weekend at the Rose City Airfest may visit www.gulfcoastwing.org or call 855-359-2217. Seats on the warbirds start at $150.

To check out other flights and the full lineup at the airfest, visit www.campvtyler.org/rose-city-airfest.

For more information, visit the Gulf Coast Wing Facebook page.