Two gubernatorial candidates will be in Tyler today.
Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke will be visiting this afternoon as part of a statewide tour while Republican candidate Allen West will be speaking tonight at a local Grassroots America event.
Beto O'Rourke
At 1 p.m., O'Rourke will speak at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler as part of his 12-stop, 2,100-mile "Statewide Drive for a Brighter Texas." Following his Tyler stop, O'Rourke will host upcoming rallies in Waco, Austin, San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Corpus Christi and Houston.
O’Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan, born and raised in El Paso where he has served as a small business owner, a city council representative and a member of Congress. Some of the key issues O'Rourke has highlighted during his campaign include the power grid and utility bills, COVID, schools, jobs, health care, voting rights, gun safety, border and immigration and more.
During his tour, O'Rourke is expressing his stance on the power grid failure from a year ago when Winter Storm Uri hit Texas. Throughout his campaign, O'Rourke has criticized Gov. Greg Abbott and called the February 2021 grid failure "preventable."
"This is a drive to keep the lights on in Texas," O'Rourke said on Twitter. "To make sure we have a governor that works for, and is accountable to, the people of this state."
Abbott got paid off not to fix the grid — and the lights turned off because of it. pic.twitter.com/DlQrqFmPdY— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 6, 2022
The event is free and open to the public. Event organizers said the event will be held outside with no seating available, so attendees are encouraged to bring chairs if they will need to sit.
Allen West
West will be the guest speaker at Grassroots America's Liberty Education and Action meeting this evening.
West has been endorsed by Grassroots America — We the People in the March 1 Republican primary election.
A buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
West represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 and served as the Republican Party of Texas chairman from 2020 to 2021.
According to West's campaign website, "he believes it will be conservative, free market policies, not politics that secures a sound economic future for Americans – with growth, opportunity and returning the promise of the American dream for this generation and those to come. Some of his key issues of focus include rule of law, border security, property taxes, energy independence, gun rights, election integrity, medical freedom and more.
West recently visited Tyler in August as he spoke at a Grassroots America — We the People meeting to share his campaign platform.
Pictures from the Save Texas Rally in Austin today! pic.twitter.com/Qzzxv9qtLc— Allen West (@AllenWest) February 6, 2022
Other Republican candidates running for governor include Abbott, Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Rick Perry and Chad Prather. Other Democratic candidates in the primary include Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Rich Wakeland.
What’s different about the Texas grid now? Regulators are on the beat, enforcing new laws. 14 laws were passed to:-increase power capacity-winterize the grid -protect critical power infrastructure -empower regulators to enforce requirements. https://t.co/1ErLFuE4nG— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 7, 2022