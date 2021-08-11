Former Texas Republican Party Chairman Lt. Col. Allen West, who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 primary, came to Tyler Tuesday night to share his campaign platform, including his stances on border security and medical freedom.
West said Texas is in need of new leadership during the Grassroots America - We The People meeting at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Tyler.
“I'm just asking that you consider me to be that gladiator that goes into the arena to fight and achieve victory for the great state of Texas,” West said. “I don't run from the left."
West represented Florida's 22nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 and served as the Republican Party of Texas chairman from 2020 to 2021.
He said he’s running for governor because the fight for America is in Texas.
West called the crisis at the Texas border an invasion and said the drug cartels should be designated as transnational narco-criminal terrorist organizations.
“This is a constitutional crisis. You need a warrior to be the governor of the state of Texas,” West said, adding that he could talk about education, health care and other issues. “But if we don't get our border right, it doesn't matter.”
He said he would use the Texas National Guard to protect the border.
West added he’s focused on replacing Abbott to have Texas become a “strong constitutional conservative state.”
West emphasized if elected governor, he would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines in Texas and that Texans should make their own health care choices.
He shared both his daughters had severe side effects when they were required to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their jobs.
West also called requiring COVID-19 vaccines for military members "immoral" and "unethical."
West told attendees he wants to move away from and eliminate property taxes.
“When you have a tax system that is based upon the principles of Karl Marx, that's not good. Texans should be able to own their homes,” West said.
He critiqued Senate Bill 8, also known as the fetal heartbeat law that goes into effect on Sept. 1 and bans abortion after six weeks into a pregnancy. The law also allows citizens to sue a physician who performed an abortion after six weeks into a pregnancy.
West said SB 8 has no criminal penalties, and he thanked the cities, such as Lubbock, that have become sanctuary cities for the unborn, which means there's an ordinance outlawing abortions within a city.
“I want to see Planned Parenthood out of Texas,” West said. “Folks are talking about Black Lives Matter, which Black lives matter? Not the Black lives being murdered in the womb, not the Black lives that are suffering with these failing schools in our inner-city communities, not the Black lives that are suffering because they have the traditional two-parent household. We need to stand up and fight for these things.”
He also commented on Texas House Democrats going to Washington D.C. to prevent the necessary quorum of representatives needed for a legislative session in protest of proposed election legislation.
“As soon as those planes landed up in Washington D.C., I would have called a press conference and I would have said immediately there are 57 Texas state House districts that have been vacated," West said.
He added that Republicans cannot allow Democrats to believe they can undermine the legislative process.