Don Huffines, a Republican challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 primary, stopped in Lindale on Monday afternoon to share his campaign plan on issues like election integrity, border security and property taxes.
At Brisket Love Barbecue and Icehouse, the Texas Freedom Coalition hosted a meet-and-greet event for people to hear Huffines' platform and ideas.
Huffines, a fifth-generation Texan, served as a state senator representing a portion of Dallas County from 2015 to 2019. He owns and operates Huffines Communities, a real estate development company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
He told attendees that he loves the Republican Party and the platform. During his time in the Senate, Huffines said he learned there's a huge swamp in Austin.
"It's (a swamp) as deep as Washington. It might not be as wide but it's every bit as deep and it's certainly more vindictive than the one in Washington," Huffines said.
He called 95% of Republican legislators liars, who want to be accountable to the Democrats, not the voters.
Huffines said that COVID-19 restrictions last year were a catalyst for his governor run.
"Last spring in March of ‘20, when one guy decided he was going to shred our Constitution that he swore allegiance to. He shredded just like that," Huffines said. "He put 3 million Texans on unemployment and dependent on the government in one week. That’s more jobs than we’ve created in the last 10 years combined. Then, he closed our churches over the holiest weekend of the year, Easter."
Huffines said Abbott destroyed liberty and the state through the COVID-19 regulations.
"I would’ve never done any of that needless to say," Huffines said. "The Constitution that I swore my allegiance to doesn’t give me the authority. I’m the actual Republican that’s actually going to get something done. The fundamental role of government is always to defend your God-given liberties."
Huffines called Abbott a career politician and a RINO, as known as a Republican In Name Only.
"He is the definition of a political windsock. He just blows in the wind, wherever the wind's blowing," Huffines said. "He's not a true conservative. He's not even a real Republican."
Huffines' main goals are to secure the border, eliminate property tax and restore confidence in elections.
He wants to get rid of property tax using a constitutional amendment that people would vote on.
Regarding election integrity, Huffines said reducing fraud is about the enforcement of current laws. He added there's a need for a forensic audit on elections.
He wants to have law enforcement officers who are trained in the election laws placed between political parties for officers to count the votes.
Huffines said the border crisis in Texas is an invasion. As governor, he wants to close all state roads that lead to the border.
"They're (Mexico) going to feel the economic pain. I'm going to make them squeal," Huffines said. "They're going to secure their side of the river or I ain't opening it back up."
Huffines added he also wants to finish former President Donald Trump's border wall.
Former Texas Republican Party Chairman Lt. Col. Allen West, another Republican challenging Abbott, will Tyler on Tuesday at a meeting hosted by Grassroots America — We The People at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave in Tyler.
The buffet and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the program until 8:30 p.m. There is no fee, registration or membership needed to attend.